5 wounded by gunfire in San Bernardino on Christmas afternoon
Shortly before 2 p.m. Sunday, two men suffered non-life threatening gunshot wounds in front of a discount store in the 900 block of North Waterman Avenue. About 5:45 p.m., San Bernardino police officers and medical personnel responded to a non-fatal shooting near Sierra Way and Olive Street.
