5 wounded by gunfire in San Bernardin...

5 wounded by gunfire in San Bernardino on Christmas afternoon

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: San Bernardino County Sun

Shortly before 2 p.m. Sunday, two men suffered non-life threatening gunshot wounds in front of a discount store in the 900 block of North Waterman Avenue. About 5:45 p.m., San Bernardino police officers and medical personnel responded to a non-fatal shooting near Sierra Way and Olive Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Bernardino Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News California's new legislative session begins wit... 2 hr Genl Forrest 41
Review: Smart and Final Extra (Aug '15) 6 hr Lori 3
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) Sun Trojan 32,676
News Teens protest legislation (Mar '06) Sun annonymous 228
News San Bernardino prostitution sting nets 32 arrests (Oct '10) Dec 24 unsure 45
lesbian or straigh snapchat names (Oct '15) Dec 24 heyhaileexo 8
Girl looking to trade with girl Dec 24 heyhaileexo 1
See all San Bernardino Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Bernardino Forum Now

San Bernardino Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Bernardino Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

San Bernardino, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,761 • Total comments across all topics: 277,363,653

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC