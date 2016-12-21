$4 million in funding announced for San Bernardino terror attack survivors, family of victims
In this file photo, Paula Harold, who was a survivor in the Dec. 2nd shooting, wipes tears as she and her husband, Anthony Harold, listen to public comments during a San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors' special meeting regarding the workers' compensation issues Nov. 28. SAN BERNARDINO >> Survivors and family members of those killed in the Dec. 2, 2015, terror attack at the Inland Regional Center will get the financial support they need, according to a statement released Friday. The Department of Justice has awarded $4 million to support both the long- and short-term needs of the survivors and the family members of those who perished in the attack, the statement released by Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-San Bernardino, said.
