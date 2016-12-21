2 San Bernardino-area men charged in Lake Elsinore triple slaying
A Lake Elsinore triple slaying has triggered criminal charges against two San Bernardino-area men who already were in custody on other charges, according to Riverside County sheriff's officials and jail records. The shootings were reported about 10:30 a.m. Aug. 2 along Wisconsin Street off Lakeshore Drive.
