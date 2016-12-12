12-year-old boy survives frigid night alone in desert near Barstow
San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies search for a missing 12-year-old boy from Anaheim who went missing Wednesday after getting separated from his father in the High Desert. BARSTOW >> A 12-year-old Anaheim boy was found Thursday morning after going missing the previous afternoon while riding dirt bikes with his father in the open desert 10 miles south of Barstow, authorities said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.
Add your comments below
San Bernardino Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Parents, care providers criticize Inland Region... (Sep '10)
|7 hr
|Provider
|22
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|19 hr
|Trojan
|32,689
|California's new legislative session begins wit...
|22 hr
|ThomasA
|63
|Donaldson company
|Thu
|Nicholasville
|1
|Reasons why San Bernardino sucks (Oct '08)
|Tue
|JohnDoe909
|47
|Nortenos in San Bernardino
|Dec 26
|Ene
|1
|Review: Smart and Final Extra (Aug '15)
|Dec 26
|Lori
|3
Find what you want!
Search San Bernardino Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC