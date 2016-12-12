12-year-old boy survives frigid night alone in desert near Barstow

San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies search for a missing 12-year-old boy from Anaheim who went missing Wednesday after getting separated from his father in the High Desert. BARSTOW >> A 12-year-old Anaheim boy was found Thursday morning after going missing the previous afternoon while riding dirt bikes with his father in the open desert 10 miles south of Barstow, authorities said.

