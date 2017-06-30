U.S. Attorney's Office seeking to set...

U.S. Attorney's Office seeking to settle landowner cases

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Brownsville Herald

A boy runs up toward the U.S. border fence from his own backyard in San Benito along Old Military Highway Friday, June 30, 2017, as some families in Cameron County receive condemnation notices from the U.S. government to settle border fence land cases as the border wall looms closer to construction. Brownsville resident Fernando Champion looks through seven different condemnation notices he has received in the mail from the U.S. government at his home in Brownsville about the governments interest in Champions land along Old Military Highway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Benito Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jesus (Jesse or Chuy)Sanchez (Mar '09) Jun 24 Im like WTF 9
Bun Me May '17 Fan4eva 1
News Bones found near border are those of missing Te... Apr '17 Laredo 1
Teachers and administrators having affairs Mar '17 Aaaiiiee 1
Dog Mar '17 Ralph 1
Missing her badly... (Nov '13) Mar '17 Yello 4
News Engaged in progress: Former San Benito student ... (Dec '16) Dec '16 Hashtag not my pr... 1
See all San Benito Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Benito Forum Now

San Benito Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Benito Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Tornado
 

San Benito, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,789 • Total comments across all topics: 282,170,589

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC