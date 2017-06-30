U.S. Attorney's Office seeking to settle landowner cases
A boy runs up toward the U.S. border fence from his own backyard in San Benito along Old Military Highway Friday, June 30, 2017, as some families in Cameron County receive condemnation notices from the U.S. government to settle border fence land cases as the border wall looms closer to construction. Brownsville resident Fernando Champion looks through seven different condemnation notices he has received in the mail from the U.S. government at his home in Brownsville about the governments interest in Champions land along Old Military Highway.
