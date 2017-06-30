Bicyclists enjoy ride around Harlingen

Bicyclists enjoy ride around Harlingen

About 70 riders took part in the ride, which took them on a 7.3 mile loop, beginning and ending downtown at 150 E. Monroe Ave. Paula Tramel, who moved to Harlingen from Lafayette, Louisiana, in mid-May, said she had heard about the ride on the Harlingen-San Benito Metropolitan Planning Organization website. She convinced her husband, Tony, to participate.

