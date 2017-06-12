South Texas port directors make case ...

South Texas port directors make case for support

Walker Smith, port director for the Port of Harlingen, tells media and local officials a market is opening in Mexico for U.S.-produced diesel and propane. SAN BENITO - Directors of four maritime ports presented their cases to the media and local officials yesterday in an effort to highlight the impact of their facilities on the economy of South Texas.

