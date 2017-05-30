Sepulveda case dismissed, agrees to reimburse county
Former Cameron County Judge Pete Sepulveda Jr. walks out of the 103rd District Court at the Cameron County Courthouse in Brownsville Friday morning during a pre-trial hearing in which case Sepulveda's attorney Noe Garza Jr. was granted a continuance by Judge Janet L. Leal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Benito Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bun Me
|May '17
|Fan4eva
|1
|Bones found near border are those of missing Te...
|Apr '17
|Laredo
|1
|Teachers and administrators having affairs
|Mar '17
|Aaaiiiee
|1
|Dog
|Mar '17
|Ralph
|1
|Missing her badly... (Nov '13)
|Mar '17
|Yello
|4
|Engaged in progress: Former San Benito student ...
|Dec '16
|Hashtag not my pr...
|1
|Low lying Bridge seeing more traffic, not offic... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Winter Texan
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Benito Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC