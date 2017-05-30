New counseling center dedicated in Sa...

New counseling center dedicated in San Benito

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Brownsville Herald

Sunny Glen Counseling Services held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday morning for the new Poenisch Counseling Center, which is located on the Sunny Glen Children's Home campus. City officials from San Benito and Harlingen, the Harlingen Area Chamber of Commerce, state Sen. Eddie Lucio Jr. and guests took part in the ceremony.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Benito Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bun Me May 4 Fan4eva 1
News Bones found near border are those of missing Te... Apr '17 Laredo 1
Teachers and administrators having affairs Mar '17 Aaaiiiee 1
Dog Mar '17 Ralph 1
Missing her badly... (Nov '13) Mar '17 Yello 4
News Engaged in progress: Former San Benito student ... Dec '16 Hashtag not my pr... 1
News Low lying Bridge seeing more traffic, not offic... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Winter Texan 1
See all San Benito Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Benito Forum Now

San Benito Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Benito Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

San Benito, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,721 • Total comments across all topics: 281,499,481

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC