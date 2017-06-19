More Funding Needed for Colonias Alon...

More Funding Needed for Colonias Along the Border

Read more: KRGV

There are currently about 2,200 colonias along the border from Brownsville to El Paso, according to former Secretary of State Carlos Cascos. He doesn't agree with Governor Greg Abbott's recent veto, he said, eliminating about $900,000 in colonia funding, specifically the ombudsman program.

