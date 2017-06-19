More Funding Needed for Colonias Along the Border
There are currently about 2,200 colonias along the border from Brownsville to El Paso, according to former Secretary of State Carlos Cascos. He doesn't agree with Governor Greg Abbott's recent veto, he said, eliminating about $900,000 in colonia funding, specifically the ombudsman program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRGV.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Benito Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bun Me
|May '17
|Fan4eva
|1
|Bones found near border are those of missing Te...
|Apr '17
|Laredo
|1
|Teachers and administrators having affairs
|Mar '17
|Aaaiiiee
|1
|Dog
|Mar '17
|Ralph
|1
|Missing her badly... (Nov '13)
|Mar '17
|Yello
|4
|Engaged in progress: Former San Benito student ... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Hashtag not my pr...
|1
|Low lying Bridge seeing more traffic, not offic... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Winter Texan
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Benito Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC