Modern Lunch: High school will upgrad...

Modern Lunch: High school will upgrades its cafeteria with splash of color

Next Story Prev Story
19 min ago Read more: Valley Morning Star

Leticia Pope - I'm glad it's getting a face lift. It shows the capacity of 497. That means that many students will still have to sit outside during breakfast or lunch times and when any meetings or social events are set, still not enough seating.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Benito Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bun Me May '17 Fan4eva 1
News Bones found near border are those of missing Te... Apr '17 Laredo 1
Teachers and administrators having affairs Mar '17 Aaaiiiee 1
Dog Mar '17 Ralph 1
Missing her badly... (Nov '13) Mar '17 Yello 4
News Engaged in progress: Former San Benito student ... Dec '16 Hashtag not my pr... 1
News Low lying Bridge seeing more traffic, not offic... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Winter Texan 1
See all San Benito Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Benito Forum Now

San Benito Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Benito Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

San Benito, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,175 • Total comments across all topics: 281,648,076

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC