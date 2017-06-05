Inmate dead after multi-agency chase;...

Inmate dead after multi-agency chase; homeowner killed

Next Story Prev Story
17 min ago Read more: The Brownsville Herald

A Thursday afternoon chase for an inmate who escaped from authorities and then killed a Brownsville man during an apparent carjacking ended with the inmate being shot by officers in San Benito, authorities said. Inmate Miguel Garcia was transported to Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen, where he died from injuries he received in an "officer-involved shooting," authorities said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Benito Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bun Me May '17 Fan4eva 1
News Bones found near border are those of missing Te... Apr '17 Laredo 1
Teachers and administrators having affairs Mar '17 Aaaiiiee 1
Dog Mar '17 Ralph 1
Missing her badly... (Nov '13) Mar '17 Yello 4
News Engaged in progress: Former San Benito student ... Dec '16 Hashtag not my pr... 1
News Low lying Bridge seeing more traffic, not offic... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Winter Texan 1
See all San Benito Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Benito Forum Now

San Benito Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Benito Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

San Benito, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,969 • Total comments across all topics: 281,617,777

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC