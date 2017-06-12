County to take up inmate transfer policy

County to take up inmate transfer policy

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Brownsville Herald

The Cameron County Commissioner's Court will meet today to discuss the sheriff department's inmate transport policy in executive session. "We're going to find out what's going on, and get an update from legal on the situation and the policy," County Judge Eddie TreviA o Jr. said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Benito Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bun Me May '17 Fan4eva 1
News Bones found near border are those of missing Te... Apr '17 Laredo 1
Teachers and administrators having affairs Mar '17 Aaaiiiee 1
Dog Mar '17 Ralph 1
Missing her badly... (Nov '13) Mar '17 Yello 4
News Engaged in progress: Former San Benito student ... (Dec '16) Dec '16 Hashtag not my pr... 1
News Low lying Bridge seeing more traffic, not offic... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Winter Texan 1
See all San Benito Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Benito Forum Now

San Benito Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Benito Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Libya
  5. Iran
 

San Benito, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,442 • Total comments across all topics: 281,858,728

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC