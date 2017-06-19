County recycling old tires

In conjunction with the Lower Rio Grande Valley Development Council, Cameron, Hidalgo, and Willacy counties are committing resources to the "Road to Recycling" Regional Tire Collection Project. Many people properly dispose of their tires at a recycling center, but there are others who illegally dump the tires along county roads or worse, in the county's drainage ditches, said Ruben Gonzalez, the county's road administrator.

