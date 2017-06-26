Chess teams compete at SuperNationals
Members of the Dr. C.M. Cash Elementary, Dr. Raul Garza Jr. Elementary, Miller Jordan Middle School, San Benito Veterans Memorial Academy, and San Benito High School chess teams were recognized by the San Benito CISD Board of Trustees for their participation at this year's SuperNationals VI Chess Tournament in Nashville, Tennessee.
