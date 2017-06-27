CBP Announces Installation of New Gat...

CBP Announces Installation of New Gates Along Border Fence

SAN BENITO U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced Tuesday the Rio Grande Valley's border fence is getting 35 new gates "When I need to go to the other side I call the border patrol office and they send one of the agents that is working in this area to open the gate for me," she said. "They unlock the gate and when I finish my work they lock it again."

