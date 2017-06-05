Bishop Flores to ordain two mew priests on Saturday

Bishop Daniel E. Flores will ordain the two at 10 a.m., Saturday, June 10 at St. Anthony Church in Harlingen. Transitional deacons Ernest Ukwueze, 33, of Nsukka, Nigeria and Derlis Garcia, 35, of Harlingen are among nearly 600 men who will become priests throughout the United States.

