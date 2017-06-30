As wall looms, US moves to settle bor...

As wall looms, US moves to settle border fence land cases

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 16 Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

17, 2015, photo, Dr. Eloisa Tamez walks in her backyard where the border fence passes through her property, in San Benito, Texas in the Rio Grande Valley. Tamez refused to cede her three acres in San Benito for the bu... With the looming prospect of a long and drawn-out fight over a proposed U.S.-Mexico border wall, government lawyers are taking new action to close the last cases against landowners over the existing border fence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Benito Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jesus (Jesse or Chuy)Sanchez (Mar '09) Jun 24 Im like WTF 9
Bun Me May '17 Fan4eva 1
News Bones found near border are those of missing Te... Apr '17 Laredo 1
Teachers and administrators having affairs Mar '17 Aaaiiiee 1
Dog Mar '17 Ralph 1
Missing her badly... (Nov '13) Mar '17 Yello 4
News Engaged in progress: Former San Benito student ... (Dec '16) Dec '16 Hashtag not my pr... 1
See all San Benito Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Benito Forum Now

San Benito Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Benito Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Hong Kong
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
 

San Benito, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,309 • Total comments across all topics: 282,193,300

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC