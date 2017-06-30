AEP Texas AEP Texas breaks ground on two new Service Center...
AEP Texas recently conducted formal ground breaking ceremonies for two new service center facilities to be built in the Rio Grande Valley in San Benito and Los Fresnos. Both facilities represent a combined investment of more than $35 million into the local economies.
