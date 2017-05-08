Talk of the Town: Students enjoy exploring San Benito during field trip
Frank Roberts Elementary kindergarten classes were awarded a Target Field trip grant designed to allow them to take an educational field trip to meet community leaders and learn about their hometown.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.
