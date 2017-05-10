San Benito working with business owners through code enforcement
Since November, Tony Camacho has been trying to open his restaurant in downtown San Benito, but he said the city's strict code enforcement requests have held him back. Lionel Betancourt, the former president of the city's Chamber of Commerce, has said tough code requests have led some businesses to open in other cities instead of San Benito.
