San Benito CISD Trustee Recounts Arranged
SAN BENITO Two candidates who didn't get enough votes to become San Benito CISD trustees will be getting the recount they requested. The votes for San Benito CISD Trustee for Place 5 and Place 7 are set to be tallied a second time on Saturday, according to Cameron County Elections Administrator Remi Garza.
