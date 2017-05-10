San Benito CISD Trustee Recounts Arra...

San Benito CISD Trustee Recounts Arranged

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 19 Read more: KRGV

SAN BENITO Two candidates who didn't get enough votes to become San Benito CISD trustees will be getting the recount they requested. The votes for San Benito CISD Trustee for Place 5 and Place 7 are set to be tallied a second time on Saturday, according to Cameron County Elections Administrator Remi Garza.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRGV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Benito Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bun Me May 4 Fan4eva 1
News Bones found near border are those of missing Te... Apr '17 Laredo 1
Teachers and administrators having affairs Mar '17 Aaaiiiee 1
Dog Mar '17 Ralph 1
Missing her badly... (Nov '13) Mar '17 Yello 4
News Engaged in progress: Former San Benito student ... Dec '16 Hashtag not my pr... 1
News Low lying Bridge seeing more traffic, not offic... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Winter Texan 1
See all San Benito Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Benito Forum Now

San Benito Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Benito Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

San Benito, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,151 • Total comments across all topics: 281,497,592

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC