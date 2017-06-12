Rio Grande Valley nature sites host outdoor challenges for families
Families with children 18 and under are tasked with completing at least 10 of 12 challenges from at least four different local nature sites by Aug. 26. The participants are asked to chronicle the challenges through a journal. At the end of the summer, prizes are awarded.
