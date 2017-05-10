As Trump seeks billions for wall, US ...

As Trump seeks billions for wall, US still paying for fence

4 hrs ago

As President Donald Trump tries to persuade a skeptical Congress to fund his proposed multibillion-dollar wall on the Mexican border, government lawyers are still settling claims with Texas landowners over a border fence approved more than a decade ago. Two settlements were completed just this week.

