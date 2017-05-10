2017 San Benito CISD Teachers of the Year Luncheon
San Benito Consolidated School District held their 2017 Teachers of the Year Luncheon yesterday at the KSBG TV 17 studios Jose Angel Villarreal, eighth grade Math teacher at Miller Jordan Middle School, was selected as Campus ... (more)
|Immigrant children plunge sparks 1,000 layoffs
|May 21
|ICE man
|1
|Bun Me
|May 4
|Fan4eva
|1
|Bones found near border are those of missing Te...
|Apr '17
|Laredo
|1
|Teachers and administrators having affairs
|Mar '17
|Aaaiiiee
|1
|Dog
|Mar '17
|Ralph
|1
|Missing her badly... (Nov '13)
|Mar '17
|Yello
|4
|Engaged in progress: Former San Benito student ...
|Dec '16
|Hashtag not my pr...
|1
