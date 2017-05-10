2017 San Benito CISD Teachers of the Year Luncheon

San Benito Consolidated School District held their 2017 Teachers of the Year Luncheon yesterday at the KSBG TV 17 studios San Benito Consolidated School District held their 2017 Teachers of the Year Luncheon yesterday at the KSBG TV 17 studios Jose Angel Villarreal, eighth grade Math teacher at Miller Jordan Middle School, was selected as Campus ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.