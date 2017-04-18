TxDOT adding LED fixtures to I-69E from Brownsville to San Benito
Crew members with Traf-Tex, Inc. load a new LED light fixture for installation along Interstate 69E on Thursday, April 20, 2017, in Olmito, Texas. The fixture upgrades will continue along the Interstate until this portion of the project is completed in mid-May at the roadway's end near the Veterans International Bridge in Brownsville, Texas.
