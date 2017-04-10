Sheriff: Man threatens family with gun near San Benito
A neighborhood south of San Benito is surrounded by deputies after a man fired shots and reportedly threatened his family with a gun. Cameron County Sheriff Omar Lucio said the man in the standoff has a history of domestic violence toward his wife.
