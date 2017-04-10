Sheriff: Man threatens family with gu...

Sheriff: Man threatens family with gun near San Benito

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Brownsville Herald

A neighborhood south of San Benito is surrounded by deputies after a man fired shots and reportedly threatened his family with a gun. Cameron County Sheriff Omar Lucio said the man in the standoff has a history of domestic violence toward his wife.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Benito Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bones found near border are those of missing Te... Tue Laredo 1
Teachers and administrators having affairs Mar 22 Aaaiiiee 1
Dog Mar 21 Ralph 1
Missing her badly... (Nov '13) Mar '17 Yello 4
ucas Jan '17 Student 1
News Engaged in progress: Former San Benito student ... Dec '16 Hashtag not my pr... 1
News Low lying Bridge seeing more traffic, not offic... Nov '16 Winter Texan 1
See all San Benito Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Benito Forum Now

San Benito Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Benito Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iraq
 

San Benito, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,432 • Total comments across all topics: 280,241,199

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC