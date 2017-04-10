San Benito superintendent Vega resigns
He submitted his letter of resignation Tuesday night during the regular board meeting, informing the board that he is pursuing an employment opportunity outside of public education. "After careful thought and consideration, and after consulting closely with my family, I have decided to submit my resignation to pursue other employment opportunities," Vega said in his resignation letter.
