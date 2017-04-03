San Benito shines up
Today, the city will hold a cleanup drive from 8 a.m. to noon at the city service center, 925 W. Stenger St. The event will give residents and businesses a chance to dispose of brush, wood, appliances without Freon, furniture, fabric, plastic and tires.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.
