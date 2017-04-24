San Benito hires coordinator to revitalize downtown
The city has hired Rodriguez as its downtown coordinator, charging him with duties including bringing new business and shoppers into rows of empty storefronts along Sam Houston Boulevard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Benito Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bones found near border are those of missing Te...
|Apr 11
|Laredo
|1
|Teachers and administrators having affairs
|Mar '17
|Aaaiiiee
|1
|Dog
|Mar '17
|Ralph
|1
|Missing her badly... (Nov '13)
|Mar '17
|Yello
|4
|ucas
|Jan '17
|Student
|1
|Engaged in progress: Former San Benito student ...
|Dec '16
|Hashtag not my pr...
|1
|Low lying Bridge seeing more traffic, not offic...
|Nov '16
|Winter Texan
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Benito Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC