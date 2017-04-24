San Benito elections draws hundreds to voting booth

Incumbent Mayor Celeste Sanchez is up against Ben Gomez; for Commissioner, Place 1 Joe F. Rodriguez faces Tony Gonzales; for Commissioner, Place 2 it's Fernando Mendez Jr., Rene Villafranco and Ricardo Robles Rodriguez; and the special election for Commissioner, Place 4 it's Pilar Sanchez and Carol Lynn Sanchez.

