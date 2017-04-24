Pavers being sold for San Benito war memorial
If you're interested in honoring a loved one who served in the U.S. military, the Veterans Advisory Board in San Benito is selling engraved commemorative brick pavers that will be installed at the San Benito Veterans War Memorial.
