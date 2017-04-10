Meet and greet the candidates in San Benito
The San Benito Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a meet and greet with the candidates for the San Benito Consolidated Independent School District Board and the City Commission on Thursday, April 20, at 6 p.m. Orlando "Papas" Lopez and Chon Lopez Jr. will run against each other in the race for the Board of Trustees Place Four.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.
Add your comments below
San Benito Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bones found near border are those of missing Te...
|Apr 11
|Laredo
|1
|Teachers and administrators having affairs
|Mar 22
|Aaaiiiee
|1
|Dog
|Mar 21
|Ralph
|1
|Missing her badly... (Nov '13)
|Mar '17
|Yello
|4
|ucas
|Jan '17
|Student
|1
|Engaged in progress: Former San Benito student ...
|Dec '16
|Hashtag not my pr...
|1
|Low lying Bridge seeing more traffic, not offic...
|Nov '16
|Winter Texan
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Benito Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC