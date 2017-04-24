Know your land rights

With the Trump Administration's intent to build a border wall on the Southwest border come the potential for hundreds of landowners in the Rio Grande Valley to be affected. And while the government has the right to claim land for "national security" reasons, there are many rights that landowners also have, according to our U.S Constitution, that can delay the process, ensure citizens are paid justly for their losses and, in some cases, successfully fight the takeover of private lands.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.