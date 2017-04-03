Family: Remains identified as missing...

Family: Remains identified as missing San Benito teen

Next Story Prev Story
43 min ago Read more: The Brownsville Herald

Her aunt, Enedina Sanchez, said human remains found near Rio Hondo last week are those of Nahomi, missing since July 2016. However, Adickes said he was planning a joint press conference Monday with all of the agencies involved in both cases, meaning the Nahomi missing person's case and the case of the remains.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Benito Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Teachers and administrators having affairs Mar 22 Aaaiiiee 1
Dog Mar 21 Ralph 1
Missing her badly... (Nov '13) Mar '17 Yello 4
ucas Jan '17 Student 1
News Police: Juvenile mom abandoned newborn baby in ... Jan '17 whoa 1
News Engaged in progress: Former San Benito student ... Dec '16 Hashtag not my pr... 1
News Low lying Bridge seeing more traffic, not offic... Nov '16 Winter Texan 1
See all San Benito Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Benito Forum Now

San Benito Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Benito Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Final Four
  5. Iraq
  1. North Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Tornado
  4. Pakistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

San Benito, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,208 • Total comments across all topics: 280,174,817

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC