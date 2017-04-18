Brand-New House: Boot camp cadets bui...

Brand-New House: Boot camp cadets build home for family in need

A House Dedication Ceremony was held yesterday for a house built by 27 cadets from the Darrell B. Hester Juvenile Detention Center and the Academy for Rehabilitation and Motivation of Youth intervention program The Darrell B. Hester Juvenile Detention Center is part of the Cameron County Juvenile Justice Department and works closely with local law ... (more)

