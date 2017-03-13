Work progressing on Rio Hondo lift br...

Work progressing on Rio Hondo lift bridge

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Valley Morning Star

TxDOT engineer Sergio Sustaita, also the project engineer on the renovation of the unusual bridge, told the Harlingen-San Benito Metropolitan Planning Organization yesterday the $12.4 million project was about 42 percent complete.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Benito Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Missing her badly... (Nov '13) Mar 4 Yello 4
ucas Jan '17 Student 1
News Police: Juvenile mom abandoned newborn baby in ... Jan '17 whoa 1
News Engaged in progress: Former San Benito student ... Dec '16 Hashtag not my pr... 1
News Low lying Bridge seeing more traffic, not offic... Nov '16 Winter Texan 1
looking (Jul '16) Jul '16 Tu Sabes 1
News Fleeing violence (Jan '16) May '16 Just Sayin 34
See all San Benito Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Benito Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Cameron County was issued at March 17 at 8:14AM CDT

San Benito Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Benito Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
 

San Benito, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,415 • Total comments across all topics: 279,619,662

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC