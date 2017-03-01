Texas First Lady to be keynote speake...

Texas First Lady to be keynote speaker at first-ever Cameron County Reception in Austin

Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott will be the keynote speaker at the first-ever Cameron County Reception at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7. The reception will be held at The Austin Club and the Harlingen Chamber of Commerce is coordinating the event with the Brownsville Chamber of Commerce.

