San Benito attorney appointed justice of the peace
A San Benito attorney has been appointed to fill the unexpired term of Cameron County Justice of the Peace Precinct 3, Place 1. This morning the Cameron County Commissioners' Court named Jesus "Chuy" Garcia to fill the seat vacated by the death of Judge Guadalupe Ayala.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Benito Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teachers and administrators having affairs
|Wed
|Aaaiiiee
|1
|Dog
|Mar 21
|Ralph
|1
|Missing her badly... (Nov '13)
|Mar 4
|Yello
|4
|ucas
|Jan '17
|Student
|1
|Police: Juvenile mom abandoned newborn baby in ...
|Jan '17
|whoa
|1
|Engaged in progress: Former San Benito student ...
|Dec '16
|Hashtag not my pr...
|1
|Low lying Bridge seeing more traffic, not offic...
|Nov '16
|Winter Texan
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Benito Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC