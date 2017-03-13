Local leaders in Austin last week to ...

Local leaders in Austin last week to talk Legislature

Tuesday

Unity was on display when local leaders ventured to the Texas State Capitol in Austin for the second Harlingen-San Benito Day on Tuesday, March 7. This time accompanied by the Town of Combes and a delegation from the Brownsville Chamber of Commerce, the Harlingen Chamber organized meetings with officials from various state organizations including ... (more)

