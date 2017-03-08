Local business leaders honored at Borderfest Walk of Fame
Four prominent city leaders, two each from Harlingen and San Benito, were honored last week during the Borderfest Walk of Fame celebrations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Benito Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missing her badly... (Nov '13)
|Mar 4
|Yello
|4
|ucas
|Jan '17
|Student
|1
|Police: Juvenile mom abandoned newborn baby in ...
|Jan '17
|whoa
|1
|Engaged in progress: Former San Benito student ...
|Dec '16
|Hashtag not my pr...
|1
|Low lying Bridge seeing more traffic, not offic...
|Nov '16
|Winter Texan
|1
|looking (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Tu Sabes
|1
|Fleeing violence (Jan '16)
|May '16
|Just Sayin
|34
Find what you want!
Search San Benito Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC