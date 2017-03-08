Coffee with... This week's speaker is Constable Adrian Gonzalez
They will also be able to ask him questions about his office and his relationship with the community during tomorrow morning's San Benito Chamber of Commerce "Coffee With" session.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Benito Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missing her badly... (Nov '13)
|Mar 4
|Yello
|4
|ucas
|Jan '17
|Student
|1
|Police: Juvenile mom abandoned newborn baby in ...
|Jan '17
|whoa
|1
|Engaged in progress: Former San Benito student ...
|Dec '16
|Hashtag not my pr...
|1
|Low lying Bridge seeing more traffic, not offic...
|Nov '16
|Winter Texan
|1
|looking (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Tu Sabes
|1
|Fleeing violence (Jan '16)
|May '16
|Just Sayin
|34
Find what you want!
Search San Benito Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC