Capital One closing Valley branches

Capital One Bank, in a cost-cutting measure, is closing its Rio Grande Valley branches in June and instead will rely on online banking and ATMs in the region. A spokesperson for the nation's eighth-largest bank holding company said the decision was based on cost and changing consumer habits.

