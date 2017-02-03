Sepulveda's attorney makes requests, ...

Sepulveda's attorney makes requests, trial date set

Former Cameron County Judge Pete Sepulveda Jr. walks out of the 103rd District Court at the Cameron County Courthouse in Brownsville Friday morning during a pre-trial hearing in which case Sepulveda's attorney Noe Garza Jr. was granted a continuance by Judge Janet L. Leal. Sepulveda is accused of having a county road paved without getting approval from county commissioners.

