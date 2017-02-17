San Benito Police Starting New Unit after String of Robberies
SAN BENITO The San Benito Police Department is asking for help in catching a man who robbed a packed restaurant over the weekend. The police chief Michael Galvan said the suspect walked into the Taco Jardin restaurant after 9:30 Sunday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRGV.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Benito Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Sun
|Soiled pharts
|1,120
|ucas
|Jan 29
|Student
|1
|Police: Juvenile mom abandoned newborn baby in ...
|Jan '17
|whoa
|1
|Engaged in progress: Former San Benito student ...
|Dec '16
|Hashtag not my pr...
|1
|visiting soon
|Dec '16
|AnInspiringHorror...
|1
|Low lying Bridge seeing more traffic, not offic...
|Nov '16
|Winter Texan
|1
|looking (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Tu Sabes
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Benito Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC