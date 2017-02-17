San Benito Police Starting New Unit a...

San Benito Police Starting New Unit after String of Robberies

SAN BENITO The San Benito Police Department is asking for help in catching a man who robbed a packed restaurant over the weekend. The police chief Michael Galvan said the suspect walked into the Taco Jardin restaurant after 9:30 Sunday morning.

