San Benito police search for restaurant robber
They say he walked into the restaurant at 9:45 a.m. to but a soda and when he refused to pay for it, he assaulted the cashier and reached into the cash drawer and grabbed an unknown amount of bills.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Benito Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Tue
|OnePhart
|1,123
|ucas
|Jan 29
|Student
|1
|Police: Juvenile mom abandoned newborn baby in ...
|Jan '17
|whoa
|1
|Engaged in progress: Former San Benito student ...
|Dec '16
|Hashtag not my pr...
|1
|visiting soon
|Dec '16
|AnInspiringHorror...
|1
|Low lying Bridge seeing more traffic, not offic...
|Nov '16
|Winter Texan
|1
|looking (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Tu Sabes
|1
Find what you want!
Search San Benito Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC