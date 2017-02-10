San Benito Funeral Home Fire Sparked ...

San Benito Funeral Home Fire Sparked by Incinerator

Tuesday Feb 7

SAN BENITO The fire that temporarily shut down a funeral home in San Benito may have started by the incinerator, according to arson investigators. Authorities said the fire at the Thomae-Garza Funeral Home on the 300 block of Sam Houston Blvd broke out at about 9:30 p.m. on Monday.

