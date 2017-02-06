Pablo Castillo
He was born on Jan. 15, 1925, in San Benito, Texas, the son of Jose Guadalupe and Maria Carmen Gonzales. He married Severina Rodriguez on Sept.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Benito Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Feb 3
|VanPhartzz
|1,086
|ucas
|Jan 29
|Student
|1
|Police: Juvenile mom abandoned newborn baby in ...
|Jan 16
|whoa
|1
|Engaged in progress: Former San Benito student ...
|Dec '16
|Hashtag not my pr...
|1
|visiting soon
|Dec '16
|AnInspiringHorror...
|1
|Low lying Bridge seeing more traffic, not offic...
|Nov '16
|Winter Texan
|1
|Alejandra, age 7, is facing a judge alone. Is t...
|Nov '16
|Trumps Inbred Empire
|6
Find what you want!
Search San Benito Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC