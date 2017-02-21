Harlingen's first social bike ride br...

Harlingen's first social bike ride brings families together

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Feb 19 Read more: Valley Morning Star

"My daughter bought me a bike for my birthday and I haven't had a chance to take it out much," said Torres, 55. More than 100 people turned out for the 6.9-mile ride which began at City Hall at 118 E. Tyler Ave. The route swept down Harrison Avenue, 25th Street, Grimes Road and other parts of the city before returning to City Hall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley Morning Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Benito Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 14 hr OnePhart 1,123
ucas Jan 29 Student 1
News Police: Juvenile mom abandoned newborn baby in ... Jan '17 whoa 1
News Engaged in progress: Former San Benito student ... Dec '16 Hashtag not my pr... 1
visiting soon Dec '16 AnInspiringHorror... 1
News Low lying Bridge seeing more traffic, not offic... Nov '16 Winter Texan 1
looking (Jul '16) Jul '16 Tu Sabes 1
See all San Benito Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Benito Forum Now

San Benito Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Benito Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
 

San Benito, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,196 • Total comments across all topics: 279,056,185

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC