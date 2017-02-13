Going Beyond: NASA scientists come to San Benito school to inspire students with science
Meteor fragments were passed around for students to see while Dr. Michael Zolensky talked about the subject and answered questions a The water found in some meteorites is 4 1/2 billion years old, as old as the solar system.
